California fire toll rises to 38

LOS ANGELES: The death toll from California’s raging wildfires rose to 38 on Saturday, with more than 10,000 firefighters battling 16 large blazes and 100,000 people evacuated, the state’s fire service said. Around 335 square miles (864 square kilometers) of residential neighborhoods, forests and other property have been burned since Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). “These fires have been extremely destructive, with 5,700 structures estimated to have been destroyed,” the service said in a statement.

