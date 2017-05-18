California MP drops bid to repeal anti-communist law

LOS ANGELES: A California lawmaker on Wednesday dropped his bid for a repeal of a McCarthy-era law that bans communists from working for the state, citing concern from the state’s large Vietnamese community.
“After discussions with the public and constituents, I have decided not to move forward with Assembly Bill 22,” legislator Rob Bonta, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Bonta said his aim in introducing the controversial bill was to remove unconstitutional language from a 1953 law that makes being a member of the Communist Party while working for the state a fireable offense.
The measure was narrowly approved by the California Assembly on Monday but Bonta pulled it on Wednesday before it headed for a vote in the state Senate.
“While AB 22 is a technical ‘clean-up’ bill that would remove statutory language that was ruled unconstitutional 50 years ago by the US Supreme Court…, it also brought up real pain for some,” he said.
