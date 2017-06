Max&Co.

California’s easy, relaxed style informs the Spring/Summer 2017 collection of Max&Co that captures the season’s color palette of sky blue, inky navy, sandy neutrals and sunny white. Prints are bold and vibrant, bursting into full bloom on A-line skirts and shift dresses in the new Miss Juno Flower line with applique flowers.

Max&Co. is available at C1 Bonifacio Hih Street and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.