California voters approve recreational use of marijuana

LOS ANGELES: Voters in California on Tuesday approved the recreational use of marijuana in the nation’s most populous state, officials said.

Citing partial results, the Secretary of State’s office said the measure had been approved by more than 55 percent of voters — a major victory for the legalization movement.

That means California joins Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, Washington state and Washington, DC in allowing the use of recreational cannabis for adults.

Several other states on Tuesday were voting on whether to approve medical marijuana use. AFP

AFP/Cc