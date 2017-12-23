California wildfire largest since 1932 – Cal Fire

LOS ANGELES: A California wildfire that firefighters have battled for over two weeks is now the state’s largest since at least 1932, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Friday (Saturday in Manila). The so-called “Thomas Fire” has burned 273,400 acres (70,172 hectares), destroyed 1,063 structures and cost more than $177 million since it broke out on December 4, Cal Fire said. More than 2,800 fire personnel are battling the blaze, which is now 65 percent contained. San Diego-based Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson died fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County on December 14. The Thomas Fire is now even larger than the 2003 Cedar Fire, which burned 273,246 acres and previously topped Cal Fire’s list of the top 20 largest wildfires in California, the oldest entry on which dates to 1932. This year is the worst on record for wildfire devastation in California.