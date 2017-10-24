Calisaan sizzles as Stags eliminate Knights

Ryan Costelo and Michael Calisaan hit the clutch baskets as San Sebastian College-Recoletos outlasted Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 74-69, to grab the last stepladder semifinals berth in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Costelo sank a teardrop and Calisaan drained a dagger trey with 18 seconds left to secure Golden Stags’ entry to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

“The players are deserving. With all their hard work and sacrifices, we deserve to be in the Final Four,” said San Sebastian head coach Egay Macaraya, who received a fitting gift for his 56th birthday.

“Their heart, character and desire to win in order to advance to the Final Four are there. They deserve it right now,” added Macaraya.

Calisaan exploded with a season-high and new career-best 36 points on top of 10 rebounds while Costelo chipped in 13 markers, pouring nine of those in the fourth quarter.

“These two guys are my veterans. They proved that they are veterans indeed in this game,” said Macaraya of his two players.

San Sebastian is set to square off with third seed Jose Rizal University at the start of the stepladder semifinals on Friday.

Jeremiah Taladua led the Knights with 16 points, Bong Quinto scored 15 markers while JP Calvo and graduating guard Rey Nambatac added 11 points apiece.

Calisaan waxed hot early on the game as he dropped 12 points, giving the Stags a slim 18-16 lead in the opening period.

Taladua fired two treys to spark a 9-3 run that gave Letran a 25-21 spread but San Sebastian answered back with its own 11-5 rally to keep a narrow lead heading into the break, 32-30.

The Knights knocked down three three-pointers as they unloaded an 18-7 blast for a 48-39 lead halfway the third quarter.

Once again, the Stags retaliated with a 14-6 exchange to close the gap, 53-54, entering the final frame.

It was a tight contest from then on, with the scoreline knotted at 69-all with only 1:03 remaining.

Costelo then banked in a teardrop against the outstretched arm of Bong Quinto to break the deadlock for a 71-69 lead with 44 seconds left.

After Letran’s Jeo Ambohot muffed a triple, Calisaan buried his own to seal the huge victory for San Sebastian.

Meanwhile in the juniors division, College of Saint Benilde-La Salle Greenhills (CSB-LSGH) routed San Sebastian, 108-82, behind Joel Cagulangan and Inand Fornilos to grab the last Final Four spot.

Cagulangan erupted for 30 points highlighted by six triples to go with 10 rebounds while Fornilos also tallied a double-double of 24 markers and 14 boards.

The Jumior Blazers will face top seed San Beda College in the semifinals while Mapua-Malayan and Letran will battle in the other playoff pairing.

The scores:

Seniors division

SAN SEBASTIAN (74)– Calisaan 36, Costelo 13, Ilagan 6, Navarro 6, Valdez 4, David 3, Gayosa 3, Bulanadi 2, Baetiong 1, Calma 0, Capobres 0, Mercado 0.

LETRAN (69)– Taladua 16, Quinto 15, Calvo 11, Nambatac 11, Vacaro 8, Ambohot 3, Balanza 3, Balagasay 2, Mandreza 0, Gedaria 0.

Quarterscores: 18-16, 32-30, 53-54, 74-69

Juniors division

CSB-LSGH (108)– Cagulangan 30, Fornilos 24, David 17, Mosqueda 14, Lao 6, Perez 5, Marcos 4, Sangco 4, Morales 2, Cruz 2, Pedrosa 0, Dela Cruz 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (82)– Calahat 15, Desoyo 12, Villapando 11, Cuntapay 10, Rodriguez 10, Pasamante 8, Aguilar 6, Sumoda 5, Timbancaya 3, Are 2, Umayao 0, Pelias 0, Espiritu 0, Magbanua 0, Suico 0.

Quarterscores: 21-25; 45-49; 79-65; 108-82