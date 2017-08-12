Call center agent fisheries in attack

Caloocan City police are now digging into the identities of two suspects riding tandem as they tried to snatch the motorcycle of a 21-year-old call center agent who died after he tried to fight off the suspects in Caloocan City. Initial reports said Jayvee Dungon, of Barangay 89, did not make it to the Caloocan City Medical Center where he was rushed. He sustained bullet wounds in his body. Police Chief Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna immediately ordered his men from the follow-up unit to go after Dungon’s attackers. He said a cellular phone, owned by one of the two attackers, fell on the ground during the commotion which investigators can possibly use to establish clues as to their identities. Homicide investigator P03 Noel Bollosa said the victim was driving his Isuzu Raider 150 motorcycle around 1:10 a.m. along M. H. Del Pilar Street, Barangay 106 when he was chased by the still unidentified duo. As he was cornered, one of the attackers forcibly grabbed Dungon’s motorcycle but he resisted which drove one of the duo to pull out a handgun and shoot him twice in the body and left arm. The duo quickly boarded their motorcycle and sped off, unaware that a cellular phone from one of them fell on the ground as concerned residents rushed the victim to the hospital.