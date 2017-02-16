Call center used AS front for cybersex den raided

A JOINT police team raided an online marketing call center used as front for cybersex den in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City (Metro Manila) on Wednesday night and arrested 30 online agents, including their supervisor, caught processing cybersex transactions. Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Kratos Marketing Inc., owned by Allan Ren Sulit, located on the second floor of an apartment at Pablo Compound along Commonwealth Avenue. The place is being rented by Allan Franza, chairman of Barangay Old Balara. Eleazar said the agents used fake identities, including nude pictures and videos, to transact with local and foreign customers who pay through credit cards. He said the 30 computer units seized from the place would be checked if they also engaged in blackmail activities. Sulit, who was not around during the raid, is now the subject of a manhunt. The agents arrested will be charged with violation of Section 4 of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Reginan Kurt Ivan O. Abang, TMTC Intern