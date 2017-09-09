Call for choirs to join Greek choral fest

FILIPINO choirs are invited to participate in the 4th NAFPLIO-ARTIVA International Choral Festival on November 15 to 19 in Nafplio, the first capital of Greece, a city of historical and cultural heritage.

The Festival is organized by ARTIVA under the auspices of the municipality of Nafplion and the municipal cultural organization, environment, sport, and tourism.

Deadline for submission of applications is on October 1.

Choirs that wish to participate can choose between the competitive and the free festival program.

The Competition categories are the following:

1st Category: Mixed choirs

2nd Category: Vocal ensembles/Chamber Choirs, Mixed, Male or Female

3rd Category: Equal Voices/Male Choirs, Female Choirs

4th Category: Youth Choirsmixed or equal voices (male-female)

5th Category: Children;s Choirs

6th Category: Sacred Choral Music – a cappella

7th Category: Folklore

In the past three editions of the festival, 95 choral groups and 5,000 choristers and attendees from Greece, Cyprus and other countries have visited the city of Nafplio. Majority of them are highly recognized, with a long history of choral art.

Interested participants can visit www.artiva.gr for full mechanics.