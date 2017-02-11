Call for entries: Iligan National Writers Workshop

The Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) and the Mindanao Creative Writers Group (MCWG) are now accepting manuscripts to the 24th Iligan National Writers Workshop (INWW) that will be held on May 29 to June 2 at MSU-IIT, Iligan City.

There are 18 slots available for writers who have attended regional writers workshops or creative writing classes and whose works are unpublished. Six INWW alumni (INWW 1 to 5 from 1998 to 2000) from across the regions are welcome to send their works in progress along with a brief paper on their creative process.

Applicants may submit five poems; one, one-act play; one short fiction, creative non-fiction, and an excerpt of a novel in progress in any of these languages: Filipino, English, Sebuano, Waray, Hiligaynon, Kinaray-a, Akyanon, Chabacano, Maranao, Bukidnon, Higaunon, and Tausug.

Except for works in Filipino and in English, all works must be translated in either Filipino or English. Those submitting excerpts of novels should provide a one-page summary of the novel. The general theme for works to be submitted this year is on the folk traditions and/or our cultural heritage as part of nation building but is not confined only to these themes.

Playwrights whose works are accepted in the INWW will sign a contract allowing the MSU-IIT Resident Theater Company IPAG to have the first option to perform his/her work within three years upon acceptance of his/her work to the INWW but, he/she retains copyright and has the right to have his/her work performed elsewhere within the same period.

The panelists this year are comprised of Shirley Lua, Victorio Sugbo,

Interested applicants can download forms at www.msuiit@g.msuiit.edu.com. Deadline for entries is on March 15.