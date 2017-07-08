A call for ideas, proposals to 2018 Literature Month

NCCA, Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), and National Book Development Board (NBDB) are issuing a call for ideas, proposals, and existing projects in preparation for the 2018 National Literature Month.

National Literature Month or Buwan ng Panitikan is celebrated annually in April by virtue of Presidential Proclamation 968 signed in February 15, 2015. The agencies will act as lead organizations in the preparation, coordination, and implementation of the activities and events relating to the celebration of National Literature Month.

The proposed theme for the 2018 celebration is an echo of the pilot celebration, “Alab Panitikan,” which will feature new works and new literary forms.

Interested groups, government institutions, may send their concept brief through ncca.project@gmail.com. Deadline of submission is on July 27.