Callanta, Gajo lead MOS recipients

Promising tankers Monchito Callanta and Francesca Mae Gajo led the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the Novice Division of the 131st Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Callanta, a Susan Papa Swim Academy standout, topped the boys’ 12-year category while Gajo of Camp Aguinaldo Streamline Swimming Team, took the top honors in the girls’ 6-under division of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Zach Matthew Rosario (boys’ 6-under), Von Jakob Cabalonga (boys’ 7-year), Elijah Peng (boys’ 8-year), Elaijah Isaac Regalario (boys’ 9-year), Seth Demorre (boys’ 10-year), Antonio Rafael Catangay (boys’ 11-year), Khent Rebanco (boys’ 13-year), Hikherrizy Moran (boys’ 14-year), Laurence Maranan (boys’ 15-over), Hannah Baguio (girls’ 7-year), Flordeliza Doble (girls’ 8-year), Saisha Espinosa (girls’ 9-year), Sarah Panahon (girls’ 10-year), Beatrice Co (girls’ 11-year), Ma. Bernadeth Malinay (girls’ 12-year), Rycca Zaynah Mamiloto (girls’ 13-year), Jenel Tordillo (girls’ 14-year) and Marianne Merzan (girls’ 15-over) also received MOS awards.

“This is really a grassroots development program. If they stay in the program, you can see what they will become a year after. We monitor them, from novice until they became regular competitive swimmers,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

The other medal winners were Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh, Jhanelle Yumang, Oona Alvarez, Sarah Panahon, Kim Rebancos, Vizon Corpuz, Andrew James Callanta, Arianne Bernaldez, Izhabella Balanza, Merry Queen Escarez, Trei Agoto, Ivan Ferrer, Sebastian Catotocan, Harry Sembrano, Jian Manalo, Jose Cal­deron, Jacob Cabanilla, Lian Crystal, Lucas Cabotaje, Steve Tan, Gianna Cruz, Euna Alindayu, Alexandra Pedracio, Summer Tolentino, Mikhaela Bliss Dula, Louisse Ballesteros and Princess Moelter.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.