Callera breaks record anew in Asean Midget Meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Richelle Anne Raine Callera continued to impress the field by breaking another record on Sunday in the 23rd SSC Open Asean Midget Swim­­ming Champion­ship being held at the Singapore Swim­ming Club swimming pool in Singapore.

Callera stamped her class in the girls’ 7-year 25m freestyle as she nailed 16.83 seconds to erase the 16.83-second old mark last year.

“She’s [Callera] a Jasmine Mojdeh in the making. She’s improving a lot from time to time. Breaking records in a strong field like this is no fluke. We’re so proud of her and we’re looking forward to see her win more gold medals in the next international competitions that we’ll be joining,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Callera swept her two individual events to move closer to winning the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in her age band. Sher registered a record-breaking feat in the 25m butterfly with a time of 16.52 second, blasting the two-year old mark of 17.82 second of Singa­porean Viviene Chow.

SICC Invitational Swimming Meet multi-gold medalist Aishel Cid Evangelista shared the spotlight by topping the boys’ 7-year 25m freestyle in 16.44 seconds.

It was a great bounce back after his runner-up finish in the 25m backstroke (19.99 seconds) behind gold medalist Russel Pang of Singapore who had a close 19.52 seconds.

Ckryztyn Leonardo chipped in one silver in the girls’ 6-under 25m breaststroke by virtue of her 30.83-second showing.

Overall, the Philippines has so far won five golds, four silvers ang three bronzes to surpass the five-medal prediction of the PSL chief.

“There are a few more swimmers who will be gunning for medals in their respective events. We’re optimistic to win more medals before the day ends. They are enjoining this competition, meeting new friends and exchanging ideas when it comes to trainings and techniques,” added Papa.

In Day 1, Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-year 25m backstroke, 19.23) and Kiara Acierto (girls’ 7-year 25m backstroke, 21.18) bagged one gold each while Ruth Sula earned two silvers (girls’ 9-year 25m butterfly and 25m backstroke).

The bronzes were from Janda (25m butterfly), Acierto (25m butterfly) and the girls’ 9-under 100m medley relay.

The PSL is recognized by the PSC as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).