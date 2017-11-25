Callera, Mojdeh break records in PSL tourney

Promising tankers Richelle Anne Raine Callera and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh shattered two records each to head the list of record breakers in the 126th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 12th Sen. Nikki Coseteng Short Course Swimming Championship being held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Callera, a standout of St. John Butterfly of Novaliches, registered new marks in the girls’ 7-year 100m Individual Medley (1:36.00) and 50m butterfly (40.32) while the Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque bet Mojdeh broke the girls’ 11-year 100m IM (1:12.96) and 50m butterfly (30.09) records.

The other record breakers were Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (boys’ 10-year 50m butterfly, 32.00), Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines Integrated School (girls’ 14-year 100m butterfly, 1:11.13), Aishel Cid Evangelista of Aquaspeed Sailfish (boys’ 7-year 100m IM, 1:31.37) and Kevin Chan of De La Salle Araneta University (boys’ 50m butterfly, 39.71).

“We’ve just finished the morning session and there are eight records already broken. We’re looking forward to see more records fall in the next events. These kids are products of our grassroots development program and we’re happy to see them grow,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The gold medal winners in the opening day were Trisha Oliveros of University of the Philippines (girls’ 15-over 100m butterfly, 1:14.00), Paul Christian King Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 15-over 100m backstroke, 1:04.75), Holly Beard of British School Manila (girls’ 11-year 50m backstroke, 44.38), Marie Joe Borres of Capiz (girls’ 12-year 50m backstroke, 35.22), Lee Grant Cabral, Arbeen Thruelen, Jada Cruz, Francesca Barreto, Aubrey Tom, Jacob Gapultos, Sean Caguintuan, Celyn Cruz, Albren Dayapdapan, Angelica Mae Medrano, Lance Lotino, Martin Pupos, Arwen Nilo, Angela Briones, Patricia Sancho, Khiel Milla, Asha Evasco, Nathaniel Capua, Hugh Parto and Rafael Ubiadas.

Carl Choa, Kristoff David, Karylle Duquez, Nikki Dimabuyu, Kenzo David, Emman Cruz, Rosello De Guzman, Zahjeed Sarmiento, Tara Beard, Sinagtala Cuevas, Shinloah San Diego, Ava Andres, Lorezo Regalado, Ezekiel Landicho, Jan Caruncho and Monica Arlante also received medals after winning in their respective divisions

The tournament, supported by The Manila Times, aims to discover fresh talents for the PSL’s campaign in international tournaments in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Japan.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.