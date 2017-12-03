Calls for entries to 2018 Nihongo speech contest

The Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) in pursuit of its objective of promoting cultural exchange through Japanese Language Education in the Philippines, announces the Nihongo Speech Contest 2018 to be held on February 17 next year. The speech contest, now in its 45th year, is one of the major events of the 13th Nihongo Fiesta which will feature live performances, Nihongo Quiz Bee, film showing and a lot more activities on Japanese culture.

The Nihongo Speech Contest is an ideal platform for Filipino students and professionals to demonstrate their linguistic skills through articulating an original composition written by themselves on a theme of their choice. It continues to attract high caliber contestants from the country’s numerous language institutes, colleges/universities and other organizations offering Japanese language courses.

The Champion will take part in an all-expense-paid week-long study tour in Japan; all qualified contestants will receive consolation prizes.

The deadline for submission to the Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) of the duly accomplished application form with a written copy and a recording of the speech (time limit–within 5 minutes) will be on January 10 for Davao/Mindanao applicants; and, January 17 for NCR/Luzon applicants.

Pre-screening in Davao is tentatively scheduled on January 19 at Silver Room, Apo View Hotel, 150. J. Camus St., Davao City; and, at the JFM on February 3.

For details/clarifications on the contest, other cultural projects/grant programs and the Nihongo Fiesta activities, contact The Japan Foundation, Manila at 23/F Pacific Star Bldg., Makati Avenue, Makati City and through e-mail:email@jfmo.org.ph and website www.jfmo.org.ph)

In consonance with the promotion of Japanese Language Education, a similar event will be held in Cebu City that will also serve as the regional pre-screening for the Final National Contest in Manila. The 16th Nihongo Speech Contest in Cebu will be held on February 3.