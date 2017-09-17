Caloocan police force whittled down to 2

THE city of Caloocan will soon have new police officers who will replace the more than 1,000 policemen who were sacked in connection with the killing of young drug suspects and a robbery wherein police officers were the suspects.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde said until the police leadership deploys new policemen, the Caloocan police force will consist of only two men—Senior Supt. Jemar Mondequillo and his deputy, Chief Inspector Ilustre Mendoza.

“By next week, we would find policemen who would replace them. We would replace all of them except for the two who would remain,” Albayalde said.

The sacked policemen will undergo retraining.

“This should serve as an example. PNP (Philippine National Police) is not a single person. It is an organization. When you are inside an organization, you work as a team,” Albayalde said.

He called on policemen from other cities and regions to volunteer to replace the 1,000 relieved policemen.

According to Albayade, an investigation will be conducted in Caloocan City to find answers to the controversies that hounded the police force, like the killings of teenagers and a robbery of a senior citizen’s house.

“Why is it like this? Maybe there were other policemen who were involved in these crimes. So we really have to investigate to find out,” Albayalde said.

The relief of the policemen stemmed from a report that 14 members of the Police Assistance Center 12 entered a senior citizen’s house in Barrio Sta. Rita and stole cash and other valuables. The incident was caught on closed circuit television camera.

The Caloocan police was roundly criticized for the killing in August of Kian de los Santos, 17, and 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

The police had claimed that de los Santos and Arnaiz engaged policemen in a shootout.

However, witnesses said de los Santos was unarmed and shot from behind as he pleaded for his life.