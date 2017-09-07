Caloocan police got awards after Kian slay

The Caloocan City Police Station was conferred awards days after the killing of Kian de los Santos, Metro Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde confirmed on Wednesday.

Albayalde said the Caloocan police force received several awards — best city police station, station with the highest number of arrested and neutralized most wanted persons, and station with the highest accomplishments in the drug war.”

The awards were conferred by Caloocan City police chief Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna during the Police Service Anniversary in August. Bersaluna was among the police officers relieved by Albayalde in connection with de los Santos’ killing.

The Caloocan police force were among several stations who were recognized during the 116th police anniversary held at the National Capital Region Police Office in Bicutan, Taguig City on August 18, the same day that former University of the Philippines student Carl Arnaiz was also killed by Caloocan policemen.

“It’s true that [Caloocan Police Station] received awards, but it’s not the only one. Many other police stations were also honored as best performing city police office. Not just Caloocan,” Albayalde said.

“There are many reasons why a station becomes the best police office. It’s just region-wide, not nationwide,” he added.

On August 18, Arnaiz was killed in a police operation in Caloocan City. The police claimed that marijuana and shabu were recovered from him.

According to the police report, a taxi driver claimed that Arnaiz held him up. The police who responded to his complaint said Arnaiz shot them, forcing them to shoot back.

The Public Attorney’s Office however said there were signs that Arnaiz was tortured and that he was kneeling when he was shot to death.