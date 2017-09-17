Caloocan police’s ‘culture’ of illegal-drug ops probed

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will investigate whether a recent robbery involving members of the Caloocan City police was pulled off under the guise of legitimate operations against illegal drugs.

Director Oscar Albayalde over the weekend said the NCRPO wants “to ascertain if [Senior Inspector (Warren) Peralta’s operation on September 7] was already a culture” in the Caloocan police.

Albayalde last Friday sacked all 1,000 policemen of the Caloocan City police over the case of 13 members of the city police headed by Peralta who were caught on closed-circuit television camera robbing the house of a city resident last September 7.

The case, according to the NCRPO police chief, reminded him of a similar illegal operation also done by 10 Caloocan City policemen last December.

The 10 policemen are facing criminal and administrative charges.

Albayalde said the Peralta group was ordered to report to the Philippine National Police’s Internal Affairs Service for a thorough investigation.

He added that the 1,000 policemen sacked last week will be replaced by “disciplined” and “better” policemen.

Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan expressed strong support to Albalyalde’s decision.

In a statement, Malapitan said the policemen who use their uniforms for illegal operations against innocent residents of the city instead of protecting them must be punished accordingly.

He, however, urged Albayalde to file appropriate charges against the 13 “criminal” instead of simply making them undergo retraining.

The Caloocan City Police has been in hot water since August 18 over the killing of 17-year-old Kian Loyd de los Santos by city policemen carrying out a supposedly anti-illegal drug operation.

Two days later, 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz and 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman were reported to have been kidnapped and later killed by armed men believed to be Caloocan City policemen.