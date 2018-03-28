‘Caloy’ maintains strength, to leave Friday

Tropical storm “Caloy” maintained its strength hours after it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) spotted “Caloy” 1,045 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It had maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it moved north at 15 kph.

Although “Caloy” will not likely hit land, its trough will likely bring scattered rains over eastern Mindanao.

The storm will leave Friday morning.