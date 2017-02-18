Camarines Norte gov, 2 others face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado and two others for ignoring the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) order to reinstate a provincial veterinarian in 2012.

Also named respondents were former Provincial Legal Officer Sim Mata Jr. and then-Supervising Administrative Officer Mario dela Cruz.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II Rachel Cariaga-Favila alleged that the respondents caused undue injury and prejudice to Edgardo Gonzales “by adamantly ignoring the orders of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) directing Tallado to reinstate Gonzales as Provincial Veterinarian from the Provincial Information Office back to the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO)…”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the respondents.