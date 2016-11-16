Camarines Norte gov faces dismissal

CITY, Albay: Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado is facing perpetual dismissal from government service after the Office of the Ombudsman found him liable for grave misconduct and abuse of authority with the aggravating circumstance of recidivism.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales had ruled with finality on a complaint for grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct and Ggoss neglect of duty filed on November 4, 2015 by Milline Marie dela Cruz, Mark Anthony Mago, Maria Joanabelle Crisostomo and Shanta Baraquiel against Tallado and Human Resources Management Officer Magdalena Toledana of the provincial government of Camarines Norte.

Tallado was meted the penalty of dismissal from the service with the accessory penalties of cancelation of eligibility, prohibition from taking any Civil Service examination, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in the government service.

The Ombudsman’s decision was served by Department of the Interior and Local Government Regional Director Elouisa Pastor to the office of Tallado at the provincial capitol on Tuesday.

The Manila Times learned that the lawyer for the governor immediately appealed the order of the Ombudsman.

The complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman in July 2010 said Tallado issued a memorandum invalidating appointments of 48 provincial government employees, including the complainants, who were appointed to various positions on permanent status by former governor Atoy Typoco.

But the Civil Service Commission regional office in Bicol in November 2010 issued an order invalidating Tallado’s memorandum and directed immediate payment of back salaries and other benefits to the 48 employees.

Prior to the perpetual disqualification from government service, Tallado was slapped with six months’ suspension by the Ombudsman for disgraceful and immoral conduct in connection with a sex video involving him and his alleged mistress that was leaked to the Internet prior to his reelection.

The decision, signed by the Ombudsman on August 8, 2016, found Tallado guilty of the administrative offense of disgraceful and immoral conduct.

It suspended the governor for six months and one day without pay.