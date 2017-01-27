Camarines Norte registers 34 HIV cases in 2016

Daet, Camarines Norte: Thirty-four persons were tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Camarines Norte in 2016; five of them had already developed into full-blown AIDS cases, according to Ed Guaño, HIV/AIDS coordinator of the provincial health office (PHO). He said the number is more than half of the 19 cases registered in 2015. Most of those hit by the virus which weakens the body’s ability to fight disease-causing organisms were male, with 32, while the more urban towns of Daet and Labo registered the biggest number of cases with seven each. From 1984 until 2015, the Bicol region registered 422 cases, a 74 percent increase from the previous year which the DOH described as “alarming.” Last December 1 during World AIDS Day, the Camarines Norte PHO conducted awareness campaigns on the disease in schools.

Frank PeÑones Jr.