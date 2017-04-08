Camarines Sur catholics walk against killings

IRIGA CITY: Parishioners belonging to the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres in Naga staged a simultaneous Penitential Walk for Life on Saturday, including the Paroquia de San Antonio here, to underscore the sanctity of life and call for an end to extrajudicial killings or EJK.

Six of the parishes under the Vicariate of Saint Anthony of Padua led by Msgr. Zosimo Sanado, sent members of pastoral councils and religious organizations who joined the walk along the major streets of the city’s central business district, bearing tarpaulins while praying the rosary.

He said that the Penitential Walk for Life is a collective prayer that God continues to guide the country’s leaders and to prepare for a meaningful Lent.

In Naga City, members of youth organizations, former drug users, and police officers took turns in carrying a 12-foot bamboo cross symbolizing what a priest termed “the moral conviction against the evils of the pervading culture of death.”

At the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, Archbishop Rolando Joven Tria Tirona exhorted those who attended the morning Mass after the walk, to fight for the value of life.

“We are not walking because there are issues. We are walking because it is the call of God. We journey with our humankind, with our neighbors, with our brothers and sisters. What we are doing is not for ourselves but for our nation,” he said.