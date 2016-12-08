Camarines Sur no. 2 on watch list nabbed

A MAN tagged as the No. 2 high-value target in Camarines Sur was nabbed by police operatives during an anti-drug operation on Wednesday afternoon in a village in Ocampo town in the province, a police official said on Thursday. Senior Supt. Walfredo Pornillos, director of the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office, in a report identified the suspect as Sammy Chua Talanquines, 45, married and resident of Barangay Sagpon in Tigaon town. Pornillos said Chua was nabbed by combined personnel of the Ocampo Municipal Police Station, Tigaon MPS and Daet MPS who swooped down around 2: 45 p.m. on a house on Barangay Hanawan in Ocampo. He added that the police operation was covered by a search warrant issued by Judge Roberto Escaro of Regional Trial Court, Branch 38 of Daet, Camarines Sur.