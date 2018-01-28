Cambodia arrests foreigners for ‘pornographic dancing’

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has arrested 10 foreigners for “singing and dancing pornographically,” police said Sunday, as the kingdom cracks down on racy behavior at popular tourist sites. The group, which could face up to a year in prison on pornography charges, was due in court this morning after police made the arrests Thursday at a villa in Siem Reap, the town connected to Cambodia’s famed ancient ruins of Angkor Wat. Duong Thavry, chief of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department in Siem Reap, said some of those arrested were expats and others were tourists who had been in the country for several months. “We cracked down on them because they committed activities that are against our culture,” she said. Cambodia’s national police said on its website that authorities had arrested six British nationals, two Canadians, one New Zealander and one defendant whose citizenship was not identified. All were arrested for “singing and dancing pornographically,” the police said in the weekend post, which showed photos of pairs simulating various sexual positions at a party. Several people in the lewd images, however, do not appear in the group shot of the 10 defendants later posted by the police. Authorities said dozens of tourists were let go after being informed of their inappropriate actions.

AFP