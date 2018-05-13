Cambodia, China ink security deal

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry and China’s Ministry of Public Security have agreed to boost their cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism and combating cybercrime.

Cambodia’s Interior Minister Sar Kheng and China’s Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on fighting terrorism and cybercrimes on Friday, May 11. They also spoke about further cooperation in matters of law enforcement and internal security.

Minister Kheng informed his counterpart about the crackdowns on Chinese nationals running VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) scams in Cambodia. From 2011 to 2017, 1,133 Chinese (222 of them women) were deported for cybercrime offenses.

After the signing, China also handed over donated equipment to the Cambodian police.

The donation include body armors, riot shields, repeater systems and walkie-talkies.

Phat Phanith, director of the International Relations Department, said that both countries already work together to fight transnational crimes, human trafficking, VOIP scams, and cybercrime.

He added that China will also provide public security training for the Cambodian police to enhance their effectiveness.

While in Cambodia, Kezhi also met with Prime Minister Hun Sen and General Hing Bun Heang, the commander of the PM’s Bodyguard Unit.