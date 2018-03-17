Cambodia, China open joint military exercises

The joint Cambodian-Chinese military exercise (Golden Dragon 2018) in Kampong Speu’s Samroang Tong district started on the morning of March 17 and will end on March 30.

General Pol Saroeun, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, said that Operation Golden Dragon 2018 is a military exercise celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, and that China has always been supportive in the training of military personnel, honing their present skills and teaching them new ones.

He confirmed that China also helps Cambodia financially to advance the Kingdom’s rapid growth, with the goal of maintaining peace, sovereignty, and proper governance. He also made clear that Golden Dragon is a dry-run of the required response to an outside threat to the security and population of the country.

“The humanitarian contribution of the military is significant because it protects the lives of the people in each country and guards the peace,” the general said.

Major General Zhang Jian, representative of the Chinese military confirmed the friendly ties between Cambodia and China by saying: “The relationship of the militaries is an important part of comprehensive cooperation and partnership between both countries.”

“We expect this exercise to deepen the camaraderie between the militaries. It should strengthen the alliance of both military forces to combat terrorism; maintain stability; assist in disaster relief; and, in a general sense, safeguard peace and security nationally and globally. ”

