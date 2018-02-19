Cambodia court drops pornography charges against foreigners

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian court has dropped pornography charges against nine of the 10 foreigners arrested last month at a pool party in the tourist town of Siem Reap, an official said on Monday. The group was detained for around two weeks on charges of producing pornographic materials to promote the event at a private villa in the city flanking Cambodia’s famous Angkor Wat temple ruins. Police, who broke up the party on January 25, initially accused the foreigners of “singing and dancing pornographically.” Court Spokesman Yin Srang told Agence France-Presse that the court dropped the charges against the nine foreigners released on bail and said that only one British national will face trial. Their lawyer Ouch Sopheaktra said the Briton was held because he was accused of renting the villa and organizing the pool party. All 10 defendants—five Britons, two Canadians, a Norwegian, a New Zealander and a Dutch national—had denied the allegations, saying that they were wearing “sexy” clothing but had not produced pornography, according to their lawyer.

AFP