Cambodia Defense Ministry denies weapons smuggling

The Defense Ministry yesterday denied that weapons seized from a Thai national in Thailand’s Trat province, which borders Koh Kong province’s Cham Yeam International Border checkpoint, were from Cambodia. Chhum Sucheat, spokesman for Defense Ministry, said yesterday that news report published by Thai media outlet was false. “The spokesman of Defense Ministry would like to inform the public and media that smuggling of weapons from Cambodia is fake news without reliable source,” Gen Sucheat said “In Cambodia, we do not use these weapons.” The reaction was made after Thai media outlets reported on April 11 that Thai police in Trat province arrested a Thai man suspected of smuggling illegal weapons from Cambodia to Thailand. Thai police seized the weapons from a pick-up truck at a checkpoint in Trat province bordering Koh Kong province on April 10, according to Thai media. The weapons comprised two Tavor assault rifles, four M-16 rifles, 20 M-16 upper receivers, four M16 lower receivers and three hand flares, it said.

