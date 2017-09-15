Cambodia halts search for US Vietnam war missing

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian premier Hun Sen punched back in a diplomatic spat with Washington on Friday by halting cooperation with a US project to recover the remains of American soldiers killed during the Vietnam war. The move is the latest in a tit-for-tat battle that has seen relations sour dramatically in recent weeks amid Hun Sen’s accusations that the US assisted an opposition leader with a treason plot. Hun Sen said his suspension of the search for missing-in-action soldiers was retaliation for the US’s announcement this week that it would stop issuing visas to senior Cambodian foreign ministry officials and their families. “In response, Cambodia tells the US that its cooperation with finding the remains of Americans missing in Cambodia… is suspended temporarily,” Hun Sen said Friday in a speech. “You do to me, I also do to you,” he added.

AFP