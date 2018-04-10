Cambodia launches airport railway

Cambodia launched its first airport railway service on April 10.

The railway service will connect passengers from the central railway station to the Phnom Penh International Airport. No fee will be collected from April until July.

“The airport railway service will help passengers to skip the busy traffic on the road from the city to the airport,” Sun Chanthol, Minister of Public Works and Transportation, said. A carriage can ferry 100 passengers. The government has yet to decide how much it will charge passengers, but Chanthol said it will be lower than the rates being collected by Tuk Tuk and taxis.

KHMER TIMES