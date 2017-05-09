Cambodia seizes 68 tons of fake cosmetic products

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian authorities have confiscated 68 tons of fake cosmetic products that purported to be made in countries like Japan and South Korea, an official said, calling it the country’s largest bust of counterfeit make-up. The cosmetics included bottles of hair dye, skin-whitening creams and shampoo worth “millions of dollars”, said Meach Sophana, the head of government’s counterfeit committee. The goods were produced locally but labelled as products made in countries like Japan, South Korea, China, the US, Germany and Thailand, said Meach Sophana. Some of the cosmetics had fake branding from the luxury Japanese skin care firm Shiseido, he added.

AFP