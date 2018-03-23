Cambodia spent $7 million for mine clearance

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, speaking at a ground breaking ceremony in Prey Veng province on March 23, stated that Cambodia spent about $7 million in 2017 to locate, collect and destroy landmines and other UXOs (unexploded ordnances). Hun Sen pointed out that Cambodia is one of the most mined and bombed places on this planet, and suffers from these remnants of war. All construction sites, be they for roads or bridges or other structures, must invest heavily in measures to ensure safety from accidents involving UXOs. “Wherever we start construction, we must be on the alert for mines and UXOs because of the war,” he said, referring to the bombs dropped in the 1970s by the US and the planting of landmines by many factions within the Kingdom. “If we do not have the money for mine clearance and similar measures, all road construction will come to a halt.” The Cambodian Mine Action Center has vowed to clear more than 117 square kilometers of minefields in 2018. In 2017, CMAC cleared more than 8,636 hectares of land, and found and destroyed 37,448 landmines and explosive remnants of war.

KHMER TIMES