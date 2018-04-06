Cambodian King visits Japan

His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni flew to Japan on Friday to attend International Buddhist Day and the inauguration ceremony of the Nalanda Mahavihara (a complex of monasteries). According to the Prime Minister’s Facebook post the King will be present at the inauguration of the Nalanda Mahavihara and and celebrate International Buddhist Day. The Sixth Buddhist Summit conference, which was held in Japan in 2014, declared Buddha’s birthday, April 8, as International Buddhist Day. The premier also posted that the King’s visit will help enhance and improve the relationship between Japan and Cambodia.