Cambodian official seeks arms smuggling probe

Cambodia Interior Minister Sar Kheng has ordered all authorities to investigate the roots of arms smuggling from Cambodia to other countries, especially Thailand, and arrest the masterminds.

Speaking yesterday during a ceremony to replace the governor in Kratie province, Kheng said that the control of weapons was not well managed last year and ordered authorities to find the ringleaders implicated in smuggling weapons across the border.

“The control of weapons and explosives was not handled well in 2017, with smuggling of arms taking place,” he said. “The Thais cracked down on it, but they have not arrested the ringleaders yet.”

Kheng added that a rebellious movement did not exist in Cambodia, but occurred in Southern Thailand almost every day.

An Interior Ministry report said that last year, Cambodian authorities collected 490 rifles handed over by individuals, arrested 19 people and seized 32 guns and three bombs.

It also said that authorities cracked down on two cases of weapon smuggling.

Theam Bunseng, director of the Interior Ministry’s General Department of Weapons and Explosives Control, said yesterday that police were working hard to make arrests.

“We are working very hard to crack down and find illegal weapon smuggling and the masterminds behind it,” Lt. Gen. Bunseng said.

Kheng’s remark came after Thai media reported that a Thai national arrested on April 10 was smuggling weapons from Cambodia.

Chhum Sucheat, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, last week disputed the Thai media reports that claimed a Thai was smuggling weapons from Koh Kong province into Thailand’s Trat province.