Cambodian PM gives sex slave charity reprieve

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s strongman premier on Tuesday said he will not force a Christian charity that rescues child sex slaves to shut after the group apologized for featuring in a media report he disliked. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered Agape International Missions (AIM) to close after it featured in a CNN report that he described as an “insult” to his country. “Now AIM has made an apology. The mistakes go to CNN,” Hun Sen said during a public forum. The impoverished Southeast Asian nation has long been a destination for sex tourists, with minors often the victims of a flesh trade aided by endemic corruption. A CNN report broadcast last month featured three girls who were reportedly rescued from the sex trade by AIM, a charity founded by an American pastor and operating in the country since 1988.

AFP