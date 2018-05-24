Cambodian PM warns of HIV rise

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged Cambodians to practice safe sex amid a rise in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) transmission. In an address in Kampong Speu province on Wednesday, Hun Sen said “AIDS [Acquired immune deficiency syndrome] seems to be rising a little bit.” He urged citizens to have blood tests before marriage or before having sexual relationship with someone. “If you are not sure, please use protection,” Hun Sen said. He also urged men with multiple partners to use condoms. Hun Sen noted that Cambodia is one of the countries that has successfully reduced the rate of AIDS and HIV transmission. He reminded everyone that having one sexual partner and being faithful to that partner is the best way to prevent HIV transmission. Secretary-general of the National AIDS Authority Teng Kunthy said HIV transmission in Cambodia was decreasing, except among drug users. The center in a report said that in 2012, there was about a three percent infection rate but this increased to five percent in 2017. “So the report showed increasing HIV transmission in the group of drug users,” he said. “Now we are working and taking measures to prevent the increase in this group.”

