Cambodian premier wishes to see Marian

Marian Rivera is not just a star in these shores, but in Cambodia too.

Proof is the GMA Network “Prime Time Queen’s” invitation from no less than Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit on November 11 in Clark, Pampanga.

According to the TV and movie actress, GMA Network has successfully aired a number of her most popular soap operas in Cambodia, among them “Marimar,” Dyesebel” and “Carmela,” earning her a huge following in the neighboring country.

In turn, the prime minister requested to meet Rivera—who will be accompanied by actor-husband Dingdong Dantes—during the welcoming activities for Asean leaders on Saturday.

In an interview during her launch as endorser of Filipino clothing and crafts store Kultura, the actress admitted she was quite surprised to receive the invitation especially since she was not used to attending state events.

Nevertheless, out of gratitude for the success of her programs in Cambodia, and because it was a request by a world leader, she could not refuse to go.

“We’ve been invited to the state dinner to welcome the Cambodian prime minister and the president of Myanmar on Saturday at Clark, Pampamga, and I am very excited to meet them, because from what we’ve been told, the Cambodians are big fans of my shows on GMA,” the actress told reporters in Filipino.

“Like I said, I’m not used to attending such formal events, so as anxious as I am about the whole idea, it is such a privilege to be invited to a state dinner upon the request of the prime minister,” she added.

“It is also heartening to know that the Cambodians are fans of my shows and I am proud to represent them and what I have accomplished through the years.”

Grateful to have her husband, who is a former chairman of the National Youth Comission, by her side for such an important occasion, Rivera ended, “I told Dong, nahihiya akong pumunta kasi hindi naman ako sanay sa mga ganung klaseng event, pero sabi ko nga, bakit naman hindi ko pagbibigyan na makita nila ako (I’m hesitant to a come because I’m not used to attending such events, but I said, why don’t I let them see me in person)?”