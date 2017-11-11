Cambodia’s Hun Sen arrives in Manila



Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives in the Philippines for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit on Saturday, November 11. He is welcomed by government officials at the Clark International Airport, Pampanga. SCREEN GRAB FROM PTV 4

CAMBODIAN Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived in the Philippines on Saturday for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit.

Hun Sen arrived on board his official plane, which landed at the Clark International Airport in Clark, Pampanga at 1:26 p.m.

Hun Sen will join other world leaders from Southeast Asia and, 10 other partners of the regional group in the biennial meet.