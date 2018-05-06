Cambodia’s ‘last independent’ daily sold

PHNOM PENH: A newspaper hailed as Cambodia’s last independent English daily has been sold by its Australian publisher to a Malaysian investor, rattling a journalist community battered by the country’s authoritarian premier ahead of elections.

Bill Clough, the chairman of the 26-year-old Phnom Penh Post, said in a statement Saturday that the paper had been purchased by a Malaysian investor identified solely as “Sivakumar G.”

The statement, which did not disclose the price of the sale, described the new owner as a “well-respected newspaper man” who has an “experienced journalist background, and represents a strong investment group from Malaysia”.

The new owner said in a statement that he was committed to upholding the newspaper’s legacy but would also review its operations to “enhance” financial and editorial independence.

The sale, which caught staff by surprise, swiftly raised concerns about a contracting space for independent media in a country that lost its other main English newspaper last year.

The Post’s chief rival, the Cambodia Daily, was forced to shut in August 2017 after it was handed an unpayable tax bill — the same day authorities arrested opposition leader Kem Sokha on treason charges.

Both events came amid a sweeping government crackdown on independent media, NGOs and rival politicians ahead of July polls that strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen is determined to win.

