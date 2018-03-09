Camille Prats breathes life to ‘forever’ in new show

GMA Network actress Camille Prats is indeed grateful to have been given a second chance in love after she lost her first husband Anthony Linsangan in 2011.

As a young widow when she was just 26 years old then, she never knew she could create a new life with another person again and that is with VJ Yambao, a businessman whom she married in January 2017.

“Noong kami na lang ni Nathan (Prat’s son with Anthony), I don’t have any plans of being in a relationship again. I felt like it was really okay for me that it will be just him and me. But I guess God really has great plans for me and my son that we have this kind of situation now,” Prats shared during a media conference for her newest show “Ang Forever Ko’y Ikaw.”

It also became a blessing for her family especially now that she has a newborn daughter with Yambao named Nala who was born on September 22.

When asked if she is still hurting whenever people ask about her late husband, she admitted, “That part will always be there. But he will always be remembered especially because I have Nathan. Nathan is the proof that Anthony became part of my life.”

“But as far as with me and VJ, it’s a new chapter of my life and that’s where I bank my emotions. My marriage now and my family now is my priority of course. Given that I have VJ, mas nadagdagan na din kami as a family and that’s where my focus is now,” Prats continued.

Just like Ginny

Her kind of story is almost the same as the role Prats will be portraying for GMA Network’s light romantic-comedy series that both parents and kids can enjoy.

Slated to premiere on March 12, the program will be headlined by Prats, Neil Ryan Sese, Ayra Mariano and Bruno Gabriel.

Prats will be playing Ginny, a widow and a single parent just like Lance portrayed by Sese. The two are still both attached to their past but are hoping to somehow get a new chance at love. Their lives are almost intertwined since they live in the same condominium, have the same taste in coffee, and they even follow each other’s “alter-ego” accounts online.

“My personal story is just like the premise of this show. Ginny is moving on from a previous marriage. Of course may mga bagay na hindi mo naman kagustuhang mangyari pero siguro sa bawat tao may mga plano ang Diyos sa bawat isa na kahit tayo, hindi natin alam na yun pala ang gusto niya para sa atin. And that’s exactly how I felt for VJ. It’s something that I didn’t see coming,” Prats mentioned.

According to Prats, she never thought that the story would be so close to her. She even related the lines she will deliver same as what she used to say to herself as the event in her life happened.

“When I read the lines, I told them that the script seems very familiar to me. I’m really feeling the emotions in the lines. Hawig na hawig somehow sa totoong buhay. So maybe it’s the reason why it is not hard for me to love the character of Ginny—she loves her children, she has this unique journey in finding true love, and the different phases of her life—it’s almost identical to mine,” she said.

Prats furthered that she easily adjusted to her new role even though she was used to lead in heavy drama shows.

“When I received the call, I was surprised because this is not my typical role. And then I realized, when it was actually something I’ve been dreaming to do but I never think it will happen because I am always typecast in heavy drama. When I heard about his, I said this is something new. It’s a challenge in a way because acting wise, the timing is different, it’s more light and it’s fun to do.” Prats said.

“The only challenge for me here is my shifting in acting. It is not as intense as to what I do before. But this is actually my dream project because I am really into romantic comedy—acting is effortless but you will see that it is full of emotion and love.

This is blessing because I didn’t see it coming so soon,” she ended.

Also essaying important characters are Cai Cortez, Archie Alemania, Odette Khan and Jude Paolo Diangson.

Under the helm of creative director Caesar Cosme, head writer Joseph Balboa and directors Tata Betita and Jojo Nones, Ang Forever Ko’y Ikaw starts airing on Monday before “Eat Bulaga.”