How Camille Prats’ daughter led her to new advocacy

The previous year was a big one for actress Camille Prats who was tragically widowed at 24 years old when her first husband died of cancer. A single mother for eight years, she finally married a childhood sweetheart in January 2017, and a month later announced she was expecting a baby.

In November she gave birth to a beautiful girl named Nala, who finally made a “kuya” of her eldest son Nate.

Now blessed with two children, the protective mother in her has grown twice over, leading her to join a growing advocacy to create awareness for the “Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act of 2017.” Approved by the House of Representatives, the bill is now up for deliberation in the Senate.

Conscious of being a well-informed mother, Prats believes this is a very timely advocacy what with statistics in the Philippines showing an average of 600 children dying in road every year from 2006 to 2014.

To walk the talk, the actress has partnered with Joie, a global manufacturer of baby car seats, strollers, high chairs, and baby carriers, to help raise awareness on the issue, happy to bring her little daughter into the ad campaign’s photo shoot.

Just how important are car seats for babies and children? According to the World Health Organization, a good car safety system with rear-facing restraint can reduce the risk of injury for children aged 0 to 4 by 80 to 90 percent. Seatbelts will only decrease the risk of by 32 percent.

“We all know that in the Philippines, most parents aren’t used to putting their babies and toddlers in car seats, an existing law in many countries for a very long time,” Prats noted. “That’s why we shouldn’t waste any more time in making this a requirement on the road for the sake of our children. You can’t put a price on your children’s safety and I’m glad companies like Joie are helping us demonstrate the ways we can protect them today.”