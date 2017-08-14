Camille Prats’ secret to glowing skin during pregnancy

Early this year, talk-show host and celebrity mom Camille Prats-Yambao excited her fans when she announced that she and her husband are expecting a daughter. Consequently, it is the proverbial pregnancy glow that fans attribute to the healthy, glowing skin and look that she emulates in her social media posts, especially on Instagram.

Finally, Prats, beloved by her fans since her “AngTV” and “Sarah, Ang Munting Prinsesa”days, revealed her secret in achieving healthy skin during her pregnancy at a special baby shower her new endorsement Sanosan gave at Ibiza Beach Club in Bonifacio Global City.

Aside from a healthy diet and having a thankful and happy outlook in life, Prats attributes the use of olive oil and hydrolyzed milk protein-rich products to her healthy skin.

“During my first pregnancy, one of the most difficult things for me was battling those pesky stretch marks. Now with my second child, I’m better prepared—thanks to Sanosan’s Anti-Stretch Mark Cream. I use it at least twice a day, and I see that it’s really effective,” Prats promised.

Olive oil is rich with powerful antioxidants and vitamins E, A and D, and has been used since ancient times as an effective yet gentle cleanser, moisturizer and protector of skin and hair.

Milk, meanwhile, is known to be healthy for the body. The ancient beauty Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, who was believed to bathe in milk, popularized it. Today, experts have found that hydrolyzed milk contains amino acids and nutrients that rejuvenate tired skin by gently removing dead skin cells, and brightening one’s complexion safely and naturally.

With her delivery date coming soon, Prats finally shared that her excitement is hard to contain and that she is more than ready to take care of her new child.