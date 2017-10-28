Camotes Island power supply boosted

State-controlled National Power Corp. (Napocor) has commissioned three 600-kilowatt (kW) generating sets in Camotes Island in Cebu in order to provide a more reliable power supply for 19,000 families.

Napocor, in a statement, said it would now be able to serve the towns of Poro, San Francisco, and Tudela. Its Pilar Diesel Power Plant (DPP), meanwhile, services the town of Pilar that has some 3,000 households.

The additional gensets have raised the island’s total available capacity to 4.155 megawatts (MW), more than enough to meet peak demand of 2.469MW.

The additional power will bolster the island’s primary industries of fishing, farming, and tourism.

Napocor President and CEO Pio Benavidez said the new gensets installed on Power Barge 116 anchored off

San Francisco, “will augment the power supply coming from Camotes Diesel Power Plant and Power Barge 113 since power demand in the island continues to increase.”

Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG)’s Visayas Operations Department Manager Perfecto Llorente said that “both power barges were transferred from Siquijor following the private sector’s takeover of Napocor’s generation function there.”

Power Barge 113 was transferred in May 2015 while Power Barge 116 was transferred this month.

Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, Napocor, among its other functions, has to provide generation and associated power delivery systems in missionary areas or islands and communities that are not connected to the main transmission grids

Napocor fully energized Limasawa Island in Southern Leyte earlier this month as it extended service hours to 24 from 16 previously.

The company also recently electrified about 100 households in two sitios on the island of Sto. Niño, Western Samar and installed two 105-kW generating sets in a town in Tawi-Tawi.