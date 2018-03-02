Camp Crame worker dies months after Dengvaxia shot

A 20-year-old utility worker at Camp Crame died months after he was injected with Dengvaxia, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Thursday.

The PNP Health Service said the man, who was not identified, died on January 11.

He went to the PNP General Hospital on January 9 after suffering from headache, fever, sore throat, and muscle pain. He died of pneumonia.

The PNP Health Service said the patient was injected with the anti-denguw vaccine in September 2017 at Camp Crame. He received one dose.

“We only based his medical history from available laboratory examination and we concluded that he died from pneumonia. With regards to Dengvaxia, we did not see any correlation as of the moment,” Dr. Stanley Sevillano of the PNP Health Service said in a news briefing.

“Based on the person’s history from the doctor’s record, he was perfectly healthy. That is why he was given the Dengvaxia shot. From the time that he was given the vaccine, he did not manifest any symptoms that could be linked with the injection of Dengvaxia,” Police Supt. Dominic Guevarra, chief of clinics of the Philippine General Hospital, said.

The PNP has assisted 4,455 individuals, composed of policemen, their dependents, and other personnel who were inoculated with Dengvaxia under the government’s vaccination program. Of this number, 61 reported having flu-like symptoms like muscle pain, coughing, cold, and slight fever, the PNP Health Service said.

One recipient is presently confined at the PNP General Hospital.

The Department of Health (DOH) suspended the vaccination program after Sanofi Pasteur warned that Dengvaxia recipients who had no medical history of dengue face a high risk of getting severe dengue.