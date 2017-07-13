Campaign calls for ‘smart’ energy use

The Department of Energy (DoE) unveiled on Wednesday a campaign aimed at empowering consumers by informing them about “smarter” energy options.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi led the launch of “E-Power Mo!” campaign at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

In his keynote address, Cusi said energy sufficiency was the cornerstone of the Duterte administration’s bid to make the Philippines a globally competitive and inclusive economy, and improve the quality of life of Filipinos.

Cusi said he was against high energy rates, but not the costlier renewable energy sources. He called for the protection of consumers’ interest and the operation of competitive market forces and non-financial market incentives such as the Renewable Portfolio Standards.

Cusi said he would support all sources of energy provided that these make economic sense in the long run for consumers, industries and the economy.

The DoE will “work on initiatives to ensure affordable, reliable, modern, and sustainable energy,” he said.

The campaign is anchored on the long-term Philippine Energy Plan 2017-2022, he said.

J.S. Lagare