THE Department of Energy (DoE) has formally launched a campaign that seeks to empower consumers by providing them with options on how to use energy sources wisely and smartly.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi led the launch of “E-Power Mo” at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Cusi stressed that while he was not against renewable energy, he was against high energy rates that could lead to higher taxes.

He said he was for the protection of consumers’ interest and the operation of competitive market forces and non-financial market incentives like the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS).

The DOE said the department would “work on initiatives to ensure an affordable, reliable, modern, and sustainable energy.” JORDEEN SHEEX LAGARE