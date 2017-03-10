CAMPI: Feb vehicle sales up 7.5%

Vehicles sales in expanded by 7.5 percent in February from a year earlier, despite a decline in turnover for passenger cars, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

A report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed total sales of 27,040 units from 25,150 in the same comparable period.

“Despite supply limitations and fewer calendar days, the automotive industry still continues to serve and satisfy the demand of the market,” Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said.

Sales of passenger cars, however, registered a 7.2 percent decline to 9,114 units from 9,819.

On the other hand, commercial vehicles collectively posted 17,926 units, a 16.9 percent increase from 15,331. All sub-categories within this segment increased year-on-year, the report noted.

In Category I or Asian Utility Vehicles, the industry sold 5,725 units, up nearly 30 percent from 4,419.

Sales of Category II or Light Commercial Vehicles rose by 9.5 percent to 11,025 units from 10,071.

Category III or Light Trucks registered a 27 percent increase in turnover with 703 units sold versus 555.

Sales of Category IV trucks and buses went up by 106.3 percent at 330 units 160 units, while Category V trucks and buses went up by nearly 17 percent at 143 units from 126, the report showed.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. continued to lead the industry with a 47.26 percent market share, with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines second at 16.86 percent and Ford Motor Philippines Inc. third at 6.99 percent.

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. was fourth with a 6.75 percent market share Isuzu Philippines Corp. fifth at 5.62 percent.