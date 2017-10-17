CAMPI, TMA report 9.5% rise in vehicles sales

Automotive vehicle sales hit 34,445 units in September this year, an industry group said, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

Sales, however, were down 2.4 percent from the previous month, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) said in a joint report.

“Despite the decline in September sales, the outlook for succeeding months remains strong, driven by the good sales performance of key models,” CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said.

A decline in passenger car sales, which by 13.2 percent to 10,516 units in September from a year earlier, limited gains for the month.

Commercial vehicle sales, meanwhile, remained robust by growing by 23.7 percent to 23,929 units.

Broken down, Asian utility vehicle (AUV) sales grew by 0.5 percent to 5,981 units, light commercial vehicles gained 32.6 percent with 16,137 units sold, light trucks grew by 44.3 percent to 1,088 units, and two categories of trucks and buses jumped 59.1 percent and 53.5 percent, respectively, to 525 and 198 units.

For the first nine months of the year, CAMPI and TMA sales improved by 15.9 percent to 302,869 units.

Passenger car sales went up by 4.8 percent to 101,655 units, while commercial vehicle sales increased by 22.4 percent to 201,214 units.

“We maintain our optimism in achieving the year-end target with competitive promotional support and marketing activities to further push vehicle sales,” Gutierrez said.

The year-to-date tally currently accounts for 67 percent of the industry’s 2017 sales goal of 450,000 units.

PNA