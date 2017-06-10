Camsur lawmaker seeks court’s travel nod

CAMARINES Sur second district Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr. is seeking permission from the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division to travel to Indonesia and Australia from June 25 to July 10. The petitioner said he will meet with officers and representatives of Bali Wake Park in Indonesia to market and supply wakeboard merchandise and equipment. While in Sydney, he is scheduled to attend sales meetings in Sydney, Australia with Cables Wake Park, Stoney Park Waterski and Wakeboard Park, and Sydney Waterski and Wakeboard.

Villafuerte was charged with graft before the court in connection with the province’s alleged anomalous procurement of petroleum products in 2010 when he was governor. The defense provided details on where he will stay while abroad. He is expected to fly back to Manila on July 10. Villafuerte also asked that the P180,000 travel bond he posted for previous authorized trips abroad be used as his bond for the upcoming trip.